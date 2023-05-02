CPP worried over tax burden on workers

Daily Graphic Politics May - 02 - 2023 , 07:50

THE Convention People’s Party (CPP) has expressed concern over the tax burden on Ghanaian workers.

This, the party said, had eroded the incomes of workers, worsening their standard of living.

May Day

This was contained in a statement signed by the General Secretary of CPP, Nana Yaa Akyempim Jantuah, on the occasion of May Day on May 1 yesterday.

“Today, May 1, 2023 is supposed to be a day of celebration for the hardworking masses of this dear country, Ghana,” it said.

“Unfortunately today Ghanaian workers are faced with the payment of taxes that have eroded their incomes completely and depleted their standard of living and increased their cost of living to the highest level ever,” it said.

Liberate

The party, therefore, called on all well-meaning Ghanaians who love the country to join the party to liberate the country from the New Patriotic Party (NPP) government.

It said the Akufo-Addo/Bawumia government had taken the people of the country and workers for granted for too long and “it is time for us to vote for the CPP in the 2024 general election”.

Ghana, it believed, would be great again.

The government of the NPP, it said, had repeatedly shown that it had no plans to pull the country from the doldrums of mismanagement, corruption and abject poverty.

“It is so sad that as we fight to save our environment from illegal mining (galamsey), the government and its cohorts have been cited as complicit in galamsey in Ghana, and it is also sad to know that Ghana is smuggling illicit gold out of this nation worth $ 6 billion while we have cup in hand begging the International Monetary Fund to grant us a bailout of $ 3 billion, very sad indeed,” it emphasised.

Come clean

The statement charged the President and his team to come clean on all the accusations levelled against them.

“Concerning galamsey, Ghanaians deserve to know the truth, there are too many cover-ups,” it said.