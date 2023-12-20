CPP Council of Elders reiterate commitment to restoring stability within the party

In response to the ongoing internal discord within the Convention People's Party (CPP), the Council of Elders, in a press release dated December 18, 2023, has reiterated its commitment to restoring stability within the party.

The statement issued on December 18, 2023, and signed by the Chairman of the CPP Council of Elders, Felix Amoah stressed the importance of unity for the party's progress.

It said the Council's primary objective is to bring stability back to the party, considering it a fundamental prerequisite for the CPP's forward momentum.

The Council also denounced the decision by certain members of the National Executive Committee (NEC) to establish an "Interim Council" after the conclusion of all NEC proceedings. This move the Council deemed unconstitutional and, consequently, annulled. It said any attempts to coerce the current Chairperson and Leader out of office were also declared unconstitutional.

The Council of Elders expressed concern over the involvement of former Secretary Comrade Subiri Isah in a new legal action against the Chairperson and Leader. The action is perceived as unwarranted by the Council who have also urgently called for withdrawal.

Given the circumstances, the Council urged the Chairperson and Leader to convene a Central Committee meeting promptly to address the unfolding situation and prevent further deterioration of the party's fortunes.

In light of the reported unconstitutional handling of party affairs during the NEC meeting, all factions and aggrieved members were urged by the Council to maintain calm, allowing for the resolution of arising issues in a systematic manner, respecting the party's constitution.