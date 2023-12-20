I’ll pay allowances to assembly members when elected President - Mahama

Dickson Worlanyo Dotse Politics Dec - 20 - 2023

The flag bearer of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), former President John Dramani Mahama says he will ensure that assembly members are paid allowances when he is elected as President in 2024.

In a tweet on Wednesday [Dec 20, 2023], Mr Mahama said the allowances will help assembly members with their local duties.

“I exercised my civic responsibility as a Ghanaian by voting in Tuesday’s district-level elections at the Bole District Assembly polling station.

"Congratulations to all who participated in the exercise. And to our newly elected assembly members across the country, let me remind you that we all have a responsibility to contribute and ensure that we get our decentralisation right,” Mr Mahama's tweet stated.

“I remain committed, when voted as the President of Ghana in 2024", I will begin paying allowances to all assembly members to help them carry out their duties.

"Together, we shall build our local economies and make them work 24 hours to generate well-paying jobs,” the former President stressed.

