Headteacher posthumously wins Teberebie District Election after tragic drowning

GraphicOnline Politics Dec - 20 - 2023 , 12:29

The Teberebie community in Tarkwa, Western Region, was left in awe and reflection after their incumbent assemblyman, Manasseh Addison Sackey, known as Teacher Obour, emerged victorious in the District Assembly Elections posthumously.

The 34-year-old headteacher sadly drowned in a river near Aklika on Monday, December 4th, just a day before the polls.

Despite this tragedy, the community cast 860 votes for Teacher Obour during yesterday's District Assembly Elections, securing his re-election over his closest contender, Benard Obeng, who received 857 votes.

This unexpected outcome speaks volumes about the profound impact Teacher Obour had on the lives of those he served.

He had been actively campaigning to continue his work for Teberebie before his untimely demise. There have been calls for his wife to contest the by-election to replace him.