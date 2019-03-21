Govt says minority is putting fears into Ghanaians

The government has accused the Minority in Parliament for what it described as a deliberate attempt to use the depreciation of the country’s currency to project fear into Ghanaians, particularly the business community.
According to the Minister of Information, Mr Kojo Oppong Nkrumah, although the country’s currency had depreciated in the first quarter of this year, efforts being put in place by the Bank of Ghana (BoG) and the Ministry of Finance had seen a gradual comeback of the Ghana cedi, particularly against the United States (US) dollar.
Addressing journalists in Accra yesterday, he said the decision of the minority to play down on the country’s currency and speculate fear into the business community “is a bit late”.
No need to fear
“We have all seen what the cedi is doing in the past few days as it has begun to appreciate because of measures being rolled out by the government. So what the Minority in Parliament is saying is just an attempt to put fear into the people,” Mr Nkrumah said.
He said the government was confident that in the coming weeks, the Ghana Cedi would resume its strong position on the global market.
“There is no need for anybody to fear or believe what the Minority is saying. In times past they have projected and said a lot of things that never happened and were not accurate,” Mr Nkrumah said.
The Information Minister also called on institutions and individuals to desist from speculating a possible fall of the country’s currency since it had the potential of making people hoard or rush for more foreign currencies.
He also urged the business community to do business with the forex agencies since their operations could be traced by the government.
Put Ghana first
Mr Nkrumah called on the minority to put Ghana first by desisting from statement that sough to cast doubts on the country’s economy in the eyes of the international community.
He said there was no need for the minority to cast negative sentiments anything the country faced some economic challenges.
“I urge the minority to stop what they are doing in the name of Ghana,” Mr Nkrumah added.