Be circumspect - NDC's Council of Elders to party members on leadership changes

The Council of Elders of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) has urged all party faithful, including Members of Parliament (Mps) to be circumspect on their utterances concerning the recent changes to the party’s leadership in parliament.
It will be recalled that following the recent changes to the leadership of the Minority side in Parliament, there have been divergent views on the issue in the media space by different stakeholders of the party, with some opposition MPs signing petitions against the move.
Some other opposition MPs have also lauded the move by the party to change the leadership of the Minority side in Parliament.
Reacting to the issue in a press statement dated January 28, 2023, the Council of Elders of the party said it has received the petition by some of the MPs who are against the move to change the leadership of the Minority side in parliament and that they would work on it expeditiously.
Below is the statem
28th January, 2023
The Council of Elders of the NDC acknowledges receipt of a petition from some members of the NDC Parliamentary caucus regarding recent appointments to leadership positions.
The Council has initiated steps to act expeditiously on the petition and related matters. While this process is underway, the Council urges our Honourable Members of Parliament, Party leadership at all levels and all concerned persons to refrain from further public pronouncements on the matter in the larger interest of our great NDC. This is a time to be circumspect in order not to play into the hands of our detractors.
The Council assures the rank and file of the Party of an early and principled resolution of the issues and ultimately, the NDC will emerge stronger and more united.
We urge all members of the NDC to re-dedicate themselves to working for victory in the Presidential and Parliamentary elections in 2024, to alleviate the suffering of the Ghanaian people.