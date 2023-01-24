Ato Forson replaces Haruna Iddrisu as Minority Leader in Parliament

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) has made changes in the party's leadership in Parliament.
Dr Cassiel Ato Forson is now the Minority Leader, replacing Haruna Iddrisu.
The party informed the Speaker of Parliament in a letter dated January 23, 2023, signed by the General Secretary, Fifi Kwetey.
Emmanuel Armah Kofi Buah also replaces James Avedzi as the Deputy Minority Leader.
Kwame Agbodza is now the Minority Whip with Ahmed Ibrahim as first Deputy Whip and Comfort Doyo Ghansah as Second Deputy Whip.
more to follow...