Allegations of vote buying emerge ahead of Assin North by-election

Jun - 23 - 2023

The New Patriotic Party (NPP) and the National Democratic Congress (NDC) are engaged in a back-and-forth exchange of accusations regarding vote buying in the lead-up to the Assin North by-election scheduled for Tuesday, June 27.

The National Communication Officer of the NDC, Sammy Gyamfi, has accused the NPP of purchasing votes by allegedly providing fertilisers and state-owned knapsack sprayers to voters.

In response, the National Communications Director of the NPP, Richard Ahiagbah, has alleged that the opposition party has established depots in Assin North to distribute goodies in order to entice potential voters.

NDC

Expressing his views on Facebook, Mr Gyamfi stated, "Corrupt NPP government desperately seeking to buy votes in Assin North with state-owned knapsack sprayers and fertilizers.

Consignment currently en route to Ningo, Gangan, Ayittey and other NDC strongholds."

Furthermore, Mr Gyamfi claimed that high-ranking members of the NPP, including NPP National Chairman, Stephen Ntim and General Secretary, Justin Kodua, were orchestrating the party's vote-buying efforts.

He also shared videos as evidence, alleging the misuse of taxpayers' money by the ruling NPP government for election purposes.

NPP

Similarly, Mr Ahiagbah shared a one-minute video on Facebook that depicted individuals having their names called out before being handed a machete and items in polythene bags.

Alongside the video, he posted: "Here is one of the sharing depots of the National Democratic Congress.

Now, watch them deny and point false accusing fingers at others after doing this.

The NPP is focused and canvassing for the votes we need for victory on June 27th."

The Assin North Constituency seat became vacant following a Supreme Court ruling that resulted in the removal of James Gyakye Quayson from parliamentary proceedings due to his dual citizenship status. Consequently, a by-election will be held to fill the vacant seat.