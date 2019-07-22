Akufo-Addo tours Central, Western regions

The President, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, will resume his regional tour tomorrow.
He will tour the Central and Western regions.
This comes after the President has ended his one-week annual leave.
Already, he has toured seven regions, including the Eastern, Western North, Bono East, Ahafo, Savanna and Oti regions.
The tour
At a press briefing in Accra yesterday, the Minister of Information, Mr Kojo Oppong Nkrumah, stated that the tour would kick off in Shama in the Western Region, where the President would cut the sod for work to commence on the second expansion project of Twiford Limited, a ceramics factory under the One District, One Factory initiative.
He added that President Akufo-Addo would also inaugurate some Ghana Gas projects at Esiama and meet the chiefs and the people in a town hall meeting.
The President would also cut the sod for the construction of a fish landing beach at Axim, he said.
The Information Minister said the President would end his Western Regional tour at Prestea, where he would cut the sod for the rehabilitation of Prestea town roads before leaving for the Central Region.
He said the President’s itinerary in the Central Region would include a sod-cutting event for the construction of a fish landing beach at Moree, as well as a durbar with the chiefs and the people.