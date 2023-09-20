Ablekuma North Assembly holds town hall meeting

The Ablekuma North Municipal Assembly will continue to initiate development projects to help improve the standard of living in the municipality, the Municipal Chief Executive (MCE), Kofi Ofori, has said.

He mentioned some of the development projects being undertaken by the assembly as the renovation of the Kwashieman Cluster of Schools and the construction of a polyclinic nearing completion to promote education and healthcare delivery in the municipality.

Mr Ofori gave the assurance at the assembly’s first town hall meeting for the year held at Kwashie-Bu, a suburb in the municipality in the Greater Accra Region.

Governance

The town hall meeting forms part of efforts to enhance the deepening of democracy and increase citizen participation in governance in line with Section 40 of the Local Governance Act of 2016, (Act 936).

It brought together traditional authorities, opinion leaders, assembly members and assembly officials, among others.

The MCE said the assembly would very soon desilt gutters and drains and remove all structures in waterways to prevent flooding in the communities, urging residents in the municipality to change their negative attitudes towards the environment.

Touching on “Operation Clean Your Frontage”, Mr Ofori urged the residents to always clean their environment and desist from indiscriminate disposal of refuse to prevent the outbreak of communicable diseases such as Malaria, among others.

The Coordinating Director of the Municipal Assembly, Vera Akuffo-Mante, for her part, called on residents of the municipality to collaborate with the assembly to bring development to them at the local level.

She said this could be achieved through constant interaction with the residents to know their needs in order to address them for the orderly development of their communities.

Mrs Akuffo-Mante said the essence of the meeting was to bring the assembly closer to the people to enhance effective participation in governance at the local level.

On the payment of Property Rate, the Assembly Member for the Odorkor Electoral Area, Ishmael Quao, said there was a need to intensify awareness creation and sensitise the people to the new mode of payment through the collaboration between the Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA) and the assembly.