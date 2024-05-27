Martin Luther Health College holds maiden graduation

Biiya Mukusah Ali Health May - 27 - 2024

The Martin Luther Health Training College (MLHTC), a private health institution, has held its maiden graduation and third matriculation ceremony at Kintampo in the Bono East Region.

The ceremony marked the graduation of its first batch of 25 students, who have completed programmes from the Department of Medical Laboratory Science. At the same ceremony, 45 new students were officially admitted to the college to pursue various programmes.

Andrew Koomson was adjudged the overall best student while some members of staff, who have contributed immensely to the progress of the college, were honoured. The college was established to purposely train health personnel to increase the country's human resources in the health sector.

The outgoing executive of the Students Representative Council (SRC) of the college handed over the mantle to the new leadership of the college during the ceremony. Speaking at the ceremony, the Deputy Bono East Regional Director in charge of Public Health, Dr Paulina Clara Appiah, challenged health professionals, particularly graduates to think broadly to identify challenges confronting the health sector and come out with ideas to solve them.

She expressed the need for them to also work as groups to generate problem-solving ideas in order to meet the increasing challenges facing the health sector. "Don't just sit down and say you are waiting for the government to employ you. When you do that you will become frustrated," she advised the graduands.

For his part, the President of the College, Dr Wilfred Agbenyikey, said the college had signed several Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with other health educational institutions, including foreign institutions to boost the chances of its students.

He said the graduates of the college had been given the green light to apply to institutions such as the Yamfo College of Health in the Ahafo Region to pursue two-year top-up degree programmes.

Dr Agbenyikey said the college was also in collaboration with the Ghana Ambulance Service to train the students in cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) and First Aid. He explained that the two were not required part of the curriculum but the college adopted them to equip the students with the skills and knowledge to handle issues in those areas.

