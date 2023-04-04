Zongo communities donate to family of slain soldier with support from UAE Ambassador

GraphicOnline Apr - 04 - 2023 , 11:21

The family of a late soldier, Sheriff Imoro Ibrahim, who was murdered at Ashaiman in the Greater Accra Region last month, has received a donation from a delegation of some Zongo communities.

Led by their youth ambassador, Alhaji Salamu Amadu, and with the support of the Ambassador of the United Arab Emirates to Ghana, His Excellency Amer Jamil Alalawi, the donation was made as part of the activities earmarked for the Ramadan feast.

During his remarks, Ambassador Alhaji Amadu, who is also the Founder and Chief Executive Officer of the Afro Arab Group of Companies, expressed condolences to the family of the deceased promising military man, urging them to take comfort in the fact that he is resting in the bosom of the almighty Allah.

He also emphasized his commitment as an ambassador for the Zongo communities to continue supporting the parents of the slain soldier.

Abdul Rahman Ahmed, the spokesperson for the family, expressed his gratitude to the CEO and his delegation on behalf of the family and thanked them for the gesture.

He also appealed that kindness be extended to other Muslims who suffer such unfortunate circumstances.

The youth ambassador was accompanied by leaders from various Zongo communities, and the family's spokesperson sought blessings for them and their businesses.