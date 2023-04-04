Immigration officer shot dead on Bawku road; 2 others injured

Graphic.com.gh Apr - 04 - 2023 , 13:01

An officer of the Ghana Immigration Service (GIS) has been shot dead in the Upper East Region.

The incident reportedly happened on the Bawku road from Missiga on Monday night.

Two others, also immigration officers who were injured during the shooting incident are receiving treatment.

One of them has been transferred to the Tamale Teaching Hospital while the other one is receiving treatment at the Bawku Presby hospital.

The deceased was pronounced dead on arrival at the hospital.

The three immigration officers were in a blue sedan vehicle and were reportedly moving in Bawku when their vehicle was shot at by unknown gunmen.

The deceased has been identified as 42-year-old Assistant Inspector Philip Motey.

The other two officers, Eric Ayibiya, 30, and Laurence Afri, 42, were shot multiple times and are being treated at the Bawku Presbyterian hospital.

The incident reportedly happened around the Bawku Police Station.

The gunmen reportedly surfaced and shot into the vehicle and bolted after the incident.

Motey was in the company of Assistant Inspector Lawrence Afari stationed at Kulungugu post and Assistant Inspector Eric Ayidiya who is also stationed at the Polimakom border post.

According to information gathered, the officers stationed at different border posts, were on their way to the Bawku township to buy food when the incident happened.