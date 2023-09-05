Young Ghanaian receives Freedom of the City of London award

Daily Graphic Sep - 05 - 2023 , 06:31

A young Ghanaian, Emmanuel Nii Odartey Lamptey, has been admitted to the Freedom of the City of London at the Guildhall in London.

The honour is in recognition of his contribution towards the development of the youth in London as the President of the Junior Chamber International (JCI) between January and December 2021.

As a recipient, the 33-year-old was presented with a prestigious title including citizenship in London, as part of a tradition dating back almost 800 years.

Freedom of the City of London

The Freedom of the City of London award was, in the past, an essential requirement for all who wished to carry on business and prosper in trade within the Square Mile.

As a result, the privileges attached to freedom were eagerly sought, while the duties and obligations of freemen were faithfully observed.

Prior to 1996, the freedom was only open to British or Commonwealth citizens.

Now, however, it has been extended globally and persons of any nationality may be admitted, either through nomination or by being presented by a Livery Company.

Although it is no longer necessary to be a freeman to work in the city, the proud history of the City of London is such that large numbers of men and women have rightly regarded it a privilege to be admitted to the freedom of the city.

Honour

A special citation presented to him read in part: “Emmanuel Nii Odartey Lamptey was admitted to the Freedom of the City of London and made a declaration required by law”.

Lamptey was nominated for the city’s award by two previous recipients of the title and members of the JCI in London, Chris Edge and Corinna Edge.

The admission of Mr Lamptey brings to 12, the number of Ghanaians who have attained “freedom” from the City of London Corporation.

Sense of pride

Receiving the award at a special ceremony in London, Mr Lamptey, expressed delight in the feat.

“I am extremely proud to have been awarded the Freedom of the City of London title.

It is a wonderful honour for myself and my family, and a real privilege to follow so many great figures and names in history.

“For me, this award showcases how my contribution to the youth of London has been recognised by the City of London Corporation,” he said.

He noted that through the tenet of hard work, the JCI London received three awards during his period as the president in 2021, and it was the first in more than five years.

Opened for collaboration

Mr Lamptey, who is a financial consultant in London, said he was ready to build strong collaborations and partnerships that could support the development of the youth in Ghana.

“I am a Ghanaian and keen to make a positive impact in Ghana.

I have only been in the UK for about nine years but whatever I have done here, I would like to replicate in Ghana to support my local community.

“I am looking for opportunities to make a difference in Ghana,” he added.

Notable list

Being awarded the Freedom of the City of London, Mr Lamptey joins an illustrious group of Africans who have attained the “freedom of the city” status including late former President of South Africa, Nelson Mandella, and a former South African Anglican Bishop and theologian, Desmond Tutu.