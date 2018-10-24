Yara supports women farmers with fertilisers

Yara Ghana Ltd, a
fertiliser dealer company in Ghana, has donated some fertiliser products to two women farmer groups in the country .
A statement issued by the company in Accra said this year’s donation was to provide a complete crop nutrition solution for maize to cover an acre each for a season to 600 women farmers (300 women farmers from each group).
The various countries within the Yara Business Unit in Africa were invited to submit proposals based on the work they had done with women farmers in their respective countries.
The Yara Ghana team impressed the panel with work done with two women farmer groups.
The groups are the St Cecilia Women’s Cooperative and the Development Action Association (DAA).
The St Cecilia Women’s Cooperative at Tuna in the Northern Region is made up of over 700 women farmers, out of which a substantial number of them are widows.
The group is to support women farmers to access agricultural extension training and affordable and quality inputs to increase their farm productivity.
The DAA sprung out of a Food and Agriculture Organisation (FAO) project done over 20 years ago, dubbed: “Freedom from hunger campaign action for development”. It has a membership of 3,000.
He said since women were critical in building and sustaining homes, it was the company’s hope that the gesture would also extend to support various households.
