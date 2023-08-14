Ya-Na cuts sod for construction of Yendi Municipal Assembly building

Dawuni Emma Aug - 14 - 2023 , 06:25

The Overlord of Dagbon, Ya-Na Abukari II, has cut the sod for the construction of a three-storey office building for the Yendi Municipal Assembly in the Northern Region.

He was supported by the Northern Regional Minister, Alhaji Shani Alhassan Saibu.

The GH¢7 million project, which is expected to be completed within 18 months, is being funded by the District Assemblies Common Fund.

In a speech read on his behalf, the Ya-Na urged the contractor not only to complete work on schedule, but must also ensure that it was done to specification.

He called on the people to cooperate and offer the necessary support to the contractor to execute the project on time.

Advice

The Ya-Na said development could not take place in an atmosphere of insecurity and, therefore, advised the people to always cherish peace over violence.

“It is only when there is peace and tranquility that we can attract investors here to create jobs and opportunities for our people to improve upon their quality of life.

“I must commend the chiefs and people of Dagbon and, for that matter, the entire Northern Region for the prevailing peaceful atmosphere in the region over the years.

“Let us uphold this enviable achievement and recognise the fact that our main enemies are poverty, disease and ignorance.

An artist’s impression of the building.

These are the enemies we must fight and not among ourselves,” he added.

The Ya-Na assured the government and investors of his willingness to provide lands for projects and initiatives that would accelerate the growth of the area.

Commendation

The regional minister expressed appreciation to the Overlord of Dagbon for championing the development of the area.

He said the construction of the new assembly block complex was a cherished dream of the people since it would not only give a face lift to the municipality, but also facilitate the work of the assembly.

The minister described the 40-year old assembly block as not fit for purpose and, therefore, needed to be replaced.

He urged members of the assembly to continue to cooperate with the government to deliver more projects for the area to help improve the lives of the people.

Appreciation

The Yendi Municipal Chief Executive, Alhaji Hammed Yussuf, expressed appreciation to the government for the project.

He said at the moment, the assembly shared the same block with the municipal directorate of education, leading to congestion and inconveniences.

Alhaji Yussuf said the assembly intended to bequeath the existing block to the Ghana Education Service (GES) to allow them space to perform their duties effectively.

He further expressed his gratitude to the Ya-Na, the regional minister, and the Member of Parliament for Yendi, Alhaji Farouk Aliu Mahama, for their immense support in securing the project.

For his part, the MP said the ground breaking project fitted well into a grand vision of building a new Yendi city, one that renewed the hope of the people for a better life.

He said the construction of the new assembly block demonstrated his commitment to provide efficient and effective services to the constituents.