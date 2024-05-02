World Oral Health Day: Promoting Children's Dental Care

Jemima Okang Addae May - 02 - 2024 , 11:28

The Senior Medical Officer in Charge at Duala Medical Center, Dr Ewura Adjoa Nunoo has advised parents to be vigilant about their children's oral hygiene and encouraging regular visits to the dentist.

Advertisement

She explained that children under 10 years old were particularly susceptible to dental injuries due to their active play during recess, often resulting in broken teeth and tongue lacerations when they visit the dentist.

Dr Nunoo reassured children that they shouldn't fear going to hospitals or seeing dentists, emphasizing that dental professionals are there to help them and they should approach appointments confidently.

“Children should not be scared of attending hospitals. They should know that we (dentists) are here for them and should come in boldly at any time”, she stated.

Dr Nunoo gave the advice during the World Oral Health Day (WOHD) health talk organised by the Ghana Armed Forces in collaboration with Duala Medical Center, the 37 Medical Dental Department, and Colgate Ghana, under the theme "A Happy Mouth is A Happy Body."

Sensitisation

Various schools, including Services Primary and Junior High School, Garrison Primary School, Burma Camp Basic School, 37 Military Basic School, and Kotoka Basic School, participated in the health talk aimed at raising awareness about good oral health practices.

The dental department of the 37 Military Hospital demonstrated proper tooth-brushing techniques to students and emphasised the importance of brushing teeth twice daily, avoiding sugary foods, and being gentle with each other during play to prevent dental trauma.

“They should also remember that when they are playing they need to be gentle with each other, avoid pushing, shoving and slapping each other’s faces because that trauma can also affect their teeth”, she explained.

Oral Health

Dr Nunoo highlighted the significance of oral health, stating that it impacted overall bodily functions, such as eating, sleeping, and even mental well-being, emphasising the importance of regular dental check-ups every six months to a year.

“If your teeth or gums are hurting, if you are unable to chew, how do you eat? If you have a toothache, you have a headache as well. You cannot sleep at night so your whole body is affected”, she stated.

Dr. Nunoo pointed out that many individuals tend to overlook dental issues until they experience significant problems that prompt them to seek dental care.

Dental caries

The Principal Physician Assistant at 37 Medical Dental Department, Warrant Officer Class I (WOI) Abigail Adjeley Nortey warned students about the dangers of untreated dental caries, which can lead to severe complications like facial swelling, difficulty chewing, and sleeping problems if left unaddressed.