Soldier shot dead at Millennium City in Kasoa

Emmanuel Bonney May - 02 - 2024 , 10:27

A soldier was last Tuesday evening shot dead by a man identified as Benlord Ababio at Millennium City in Gomoa Fetteh in the Central Region.

The incident took place near the Central East Police Headquarters at Millennium City at about 4:30 p.m. The soldier, identified as Lance Corporal Danso, was behind the steering wheel of his Toyota RAV4 vehicle with registration GR 3591-24 when he was shot from the back, eyewitnesses have said.

In the process, he lost control of the vehicle and drove into a nearby drain.

Eyewitnesses

The eyewitnesses told the Daily Graphic that the soldier, in the company of two other soldiers, who were using another vehicle had arrested some persons working on a disputed land near Sandema Junction in the area, and were taking them to the police station when the incident occurred.

It was alleged that because the land was in dispute, the workers normally worked on the site in the night.

Police

Meanwhile, the police in a statement issued in Accra signed by the Director of Public Affairs of the Ghana Police Service, ACP Grace Ansah-Akrofi, said the police had arrested a man in connection with a shooting incident which occurred at Millennium City leading to the death of a soldier.

"Preliminary police investigation has established that the suspect, Benlord Ababio, shot the soldier at Millennium City Kasoa on Tuesday, April 30, 2024, at about 4:20 p.m. The victim sustained gunshot wounds and was rushed to the Mother and Child Hospital at Kasoa for medical attention. However, he was pronounced dead by the medical authorities," it said.

Suspect Ababio, the statement said, was currently in custody assisting police investigation. "The leadership of the police service is in touch with the leadership of the Ghana Armed Forces as investigation into the incident continues," it said.

In a related development the Ghana Armed Forces has condemned what it described as the “unprovoked attack” on the deceased officer.

It said in a statement “We reiterate our commitment to maintaining law and order in our communities”, and urged all citizens to seek peaceful and lawful means to resolve land disputes and to refrain from acts of violence to prevent such tragic incidents.