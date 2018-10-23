Why Ghana needs a Sanitation Authority – Paul Boateng [VIDEO]

A former British High Commissioner to South Africa, Lord Paul Boateng has reiterated the need for the establishment of a Sanitation Authority in Ghana to address the menace of sanitation.
Mr Boateng who is the chair of the board for Water and Sanitation for Urban Poor (WASUP), a global non-governmental organisation said WASUP was committed to working with Ghana in that direction.
He made this known when he paid a courtesy call on the Minister of Sanitation, Ms Cecilia Abena Dapaah, in in Accra on Tuesday.