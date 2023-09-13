Wesley Towers, new head office for Methodist Church Ghana

Chris Nunoo Sep - 13 - 2023 , 05:49

A new head office complex of the Methodist Church Ghana has been inaugurated with a call on the church to use the building as a symbol of its commitment to the values of faith, hope and love.

The picturesque and aesthetic infrastructure, situated in the ambassadorial enclave of the West Ridge of Accra, is the new addition to the host of high rise buildings in the Central Business District.

Christened, “Wesley Towers,” the design of the 16-storey single tower, comprise three boxes of two, three and four storeys each, separated by glassed –in one storey floor, all stacked on a three-storey podium.

It also has two basements below ground, a car park for about 100 vehicles, executive suites, offices, a restaurant and conference halls for public use on commercial basis.

Ceremony

The inauguration ceremony which had the Vice President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, as the Guest of Honour was also graced by friends of the church from Nigeria, South Africa, Zimbabwe, Kenya and the Methodist Church, Britain.

Among the guests were representatives from the Christian fraternity in Ghana, including the Presiding Bishop of the Western West Africa Episcopal District of the African Methodist Episcopal (AME) Zion Church who is also the Chairman of the Christian Council, Rt Rev. Dr Hilliard Dela K. Dogbe.

Also in attendance were the wife of a former Vice-President, Matilda Amissah-Arthur, and the Chief Justice, Justice Gertrude EsaabaTorkonoo.

Strength in unity

Dr Bawumia said the edifice must serve as a reminder that as a community, “we are called to be a source of light and inspiration to all who encounter us.”

He said the construction of the building was a testament to what could be achieved when a community came together with a shared purpose and vision.

“This day is a testament to the unwavering faith, dedication and commitment of the entire membership of the Methodist Church Ghana.

It is a day of reflection, of thanksgiving, and of looking forward to the bright future that awaits us within these walls.

We are reminded of the countless hours of hard work and sacrifice that have brought us to this moment,” he said.

Symbol of faith

The Vice-President said the Wesley Towers was not just a physical structure but a “symbol of our faith, a beacon of hope, and a place where love and compassion will flourish.”

He expressed the hope that the edifice would be a place of transformation, spiritual growth and maturity for all who entered its doors, saying: “If Christians can live transformed lives in Jesus Christ, then it means that the Church and the state are heading towards a bright future.

That, he said, was because their transformed lives would transform the societies and eventually affect the entire nation positively.

Dr Bawumia commended all the members of the congregation of the Methodist Church Ghana who generously gave their time, talents, money and resources to make the Wesley Towers a reality, stressing that “Your dedication and commitment to this project is truly inspiring.”

He also commended the Presiding Bishop, clergy, laity and staff who he said, worked assiduously to ensure that the Wesley Towers did not only meet the physical needs of the people but also provided a welcoming and spiritually enriching environment for all who entered its doors.

Dedication of building

In an exhortation, the Presiding Bishop of the Methodist Church Ghana, Most Rev. Dr Paul K. Boafo, described the dedication of the building as a great occasion in the history of the church after a long journey but said God made it possible.

He said the building was being dedicated to the glory of God and also to celebrate God’s faithfulness and his mercies upon the church.

Quoting from the Holy Bible, Nehemiah 12:27-47, the Methodist Presiding Bishop said the dedication of the wall of Jerusalem and what went into it was what “I want to call all of us as Methodists, as Ghanaians, as Christians and as people of God to also come along with our dedication to God.”

Most Rev. Boafo also paid tribute to all, including the clergy, laity, contractors and the UBA bank for contributing in diverse ways to see the dream of a new head office building come to fruition.

“Among them are the many who have gone before us, we bring back memories of their stewardship even today as we dedicate this edifice,” he said.