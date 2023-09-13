Bagre, Kompienga Dams spillage: NADMO issues flood alert urging vigilance from the public

Kweku Zurek Sep - 13 - 2023 , 06:02

The National Disaster Management Organization (NADMO) has issued a flood alert following reports of a spillage at the Bagre Dam, based on information received from Burkina Faso's power utility company, SONABEL ENERGY.

As of September 8, 2023, the Bagre Dam's water level stands at 235.06 meters, perilously above its maximum spillage level of 235 meters. The report further suggests that the water level is rising rapidly, heightening concerns over potential flooding in the region.

The alert primarily targets farmers and communities residing along the White and Black Volta Lakes.

NADMO has urged residents to exercise caution, avoid floodwaters, and relocate to higher ground if possible. Reports indicate that rivers have breached their banks, resulting in flooded farms and increased risk of snakebites due to the disturbance of natural habitats.

A NADMO press release said reptiles, struggling for survival amidst the rising waters, have been observed seeking refuge on debris and tree canopies along the rivers. The release added that the situation called for heightened vigilance from the public.

Attached to the press release are updates from Burkina Faso authorities regarding the current state of the dams. For further information, interested parties are encouraged to contact Alhaji Abdallah Salifu, Regional Director, or Mr. Abu Adams, Operations on 0248696644/0208380924/0541662157/0291901063.

NADMO advised all residents in affected areas to remain vigilant, take precautionary measures, and stay tuned for further updates as the situation develops.

Read the entire release below;