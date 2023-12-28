Ukraine expands diplomatic footprint in Africa with new Embassy in Ghana

GraphicOnline Dec - 28 - 2023 , 09:29

Ukraine's foreign minister, Dmytro Kuleba, announced on Wednesday the commencement of operations at the country's embassy in Ghana, marking a significant step in Kyiv's efforts to broaden its diplomatic presence across the African continent.

In a statement released by the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry, Kuleba revealed that the initiative to establish new embassies in Africa was set in motion by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy last year.

Alongside the embassy in Ghana, Ukraine has also opened a diplomatic mission in Rwanda, with plans underway to establish embassies in Mozambique, Mauritania, Botswana, Ivory Coast, the Democratic Republic of the Congo, and Sudan, having obtained the necessary permits.

Kuleba emphasized the strategic significance of this diplomatic expansion, characterizing it as part of Ukraine's commitment to fostering relations with African nations, contributing to the Ukrainian-African renaissance, and countering Russian influence globally. He underscored that this move would unlock new opportunities for the Ukrainian state, businesses, and citizens.

The Ukrainian embassy in Accra, Ghana, will operate at the level of chargé d'affaires until the appointment of an ambassador. Its primary functions include developing political contacts, fortifying economic ties, and providing consular services for both Ukrainians and Ghanaians.

According to Kuleba, the upcoming countries to witness the unveiling of new Ukrainian embassies will be Rwanda, Mozambique, and Botswana. The overarching goal is to establish a total of ten new embassies in Africa, reinforcing Ukraine's diplomatic presence on the continent.