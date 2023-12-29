President Akufo-Addo at the Full Circle Africa Economic Conference
President Akufo-Addo at the Full Circle Africa Economic Conference

What President Akufo-Addo said at the Full Circle Africa Economic Conference

Graphic.com.gh

On Thursday, December 28, 2023, President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo addressed the Full Circle Africa Economic Conference in Accra.

In my remarks, I stressed that we, thus, cannot allow temporary poverty and under-development to be the narrative of Africa, a continent which is so blessed with natural and human resources.

full circle

We cannot allow our collective fate to be decided by exogenous shocks thousands and thousands of miles away. The time has come for Africans and persons of African descent to define our own narrative.

We must be defined by what we see in ourselves and not what others choose to say about us.

full circle

I can never get away from the oft-cited quote of that famous Jamaican Reggae artist, Peter Tosh, because it very much sums up who we are, and what our aspirations should be.

He said, “don't care where you come from, as long as you're a black man, you're an African.” Let us all remember that the destiny of all black people, no matter where they are in the world, is bound up with Africa.

Together, we must help make Africa the place for investment, progress and prosperity, and not from where our youth flee in the hope of accessing the mirage of a better life in Europe or the Americas.

We want to derive maximum dividends from our relations with the African Diaspora in mutually beneficial co-operation, and as partners for shared growth and development.

full circle

full circle

News & Information you can trust.

Graphic Online, the digital news and media division of Graphic Communications Group Ltd, is Ghana’s largest, most credible, and oldest news provider, reaching millions of readers worldwide every day. GraphicOnline provides political,  business, entertainment, financial, national, and international news to audiences via desktop terminals and mobile apps.

Connect With Us : 0242202447 | 0551484843 | 0266361755 | 059 199 7513 |