TUTAG declares indefinite strike

The Technical University Teachers’ Association of Ghana (TUTAG) has declared an indefinite strike with immediate effect following what they say was government's failure to address a litany of demands including new rates for fuel allowance to reflect current economic conditions.
It said it has observed with grave concern, government’s blatant disregard for the rulings of the National Labour Commission (NLC) and the reluctance of the NLC to enforce its own ruling against the government.
It said it's Codified Conditions of Service for members has been outstanding since 2016.
Ten days ago, TUTAG gave government a 10-day ultimatum to honour all outstanding commitments or it (association) will not hesitate to declare a strike action.
A statement jointly signed by its president, Prof Collins Ameyaw and Secretary, Abubakari Zakari said in spite of a letter addressed to the Ghana Tertiary Education Commission (GTEC) and copied to the Minister of Education, Minister of Finance, Chairman of the National Labour Commission (NLC) and the Chief Executive Officer of the Fair Wages and Salaries Commission, nothing has been done.
"We wish to state that issues raised in the above letter have since not received any attention from the aforementioned government agencies. TUTAG views the inaction by these agencies as an indication that the concerns expressed in our letter have not been treated with the seriousness they deserve," the statement said.
A directive from the Commission that the Minister of Finance (MOF) should ensure payment in January 2023 and should also ensure that it issues the necessary letters
to the various University Councils within reasonable time to make budgetary provisions in the budget to take care of payments on the effective date has not been done.
"Even though January 2023 is less than two months away, and most universities are done with budget preparations for 2023, the Minister of Finance has still not issued the letter as directed by the NLC.
"It is important to state that a certain letter (electronic version), supposedly written by the FWSC, was shown to the President at NLC, the content of the said letter was in sharp contrast with the negotiations done with the Governing Councils of the various universities," it said.
The statement alleged that it's checks from the listed recipients indicate that the said defective letter had not even been received.
It said in view of all the neglect and upon further deliberations by the National and Chapter Executives of TUTAG, it has resolved to embark on the strike action.