The city of Sekondi-Takoradi officially opens for Christmas

Graphic.com.gh Dec - 19 - 2023 , 21:20

In 2019, Sekondi-Takoradi, the capital of the Western Region was declared a Christmas City by the city authorities.

The purpose is to link all activities from economic tourism and youth talent commercialization to the world for mutual benefit.

From there, December 19 to January 2 of every year was declared as the duration for Christmas in Sekondi-Takoradi.

In line with this the Regional Minister and Member of Parliament (MP) for Takoradi, Kwabena Okyere Darko-Mensah, the Mayor of Sekondi-Takoradi Metropolis, Mumin Issah and Effia Kwesimintim Municipal Chief Executive, Kojo Acquah on Tuesday officially opened the city up for all Christmas activities to begin.

The ceremony was witnessed by staff of the Ghana Tourism Authority, the Western Regional Coordinating Council and some students from Sekondi College.

All events organisers were represented by Mr Feeling Daddy of Empire FM and the CEO of the Takoradi Mall.

The ceremony to open the Christmas festivities was in three parts; the official opening ceremony which occurred at the Sekondi College junction, a test tour through European Town, the Beach road to the Liberation and Ashanti roads where the Taadi fest and Westside Carnivals will occur and then to the heart beat of the city at the Taadi Mall.

In all their speeches, the Regional Minister, the two mayors and the head of security invited tourists to feel free to come celebrate, and that the city is very ready to serve quality carnivals with over 60 events during the period.

The three day carnival will be on 25th, 26th and 1st. The screening of the Bahamas Carnival and the 10 day Business Tours are the highlights of this year's events.