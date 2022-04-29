fbpx

Suspects arrested for posing as Police at NPP Constituency Elections

BY: GraphicOnline
The police have arrested two persons who showed up yesterday at the New Patriotic Party (NPP) Constituency Executive Elections wearing clothing that created the impression that they were Police personnel.

The two suspects, dressed in khaki tactical vests over dark coloured clothing were spotted in the Okaikoi South Constituency where voting was taking place.

"We would like to emphatically state that the two suspects are not Police officers. Meanwhile, they are in custody as the investigation continues," the Police said in a statement.

"We wish to assure the public that they will be taken through the due process of the law".