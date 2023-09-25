Somali police force hails Ghanaian police

Emelia Ennin Abbey Sep - 25 - 2023 , 05:47

A contingent of Ghanaian Police officers serving in the police component of the African Union Transition Mission in Somalia (ATMIS) has been praised highly by the Somalia Security Force for their contribution to the security and peace situation in the South West State of Somalia.

The contingent of 158 officers, including 20 women, belong to the Ghana Formed Police Unit based in Baidoa, Somalia ATMIS Sector Three.

Their mandate includes protecting civilians by providing security to civilians to enable them to go about their daily activities and provision of confidence patrols in Baidoa.

When a team of Ghanaian journalists went on a five-day visit to Somalia at the invitation of ATMIS, the Bay Commander, Colonel Osman Amiin Maxamed, at the Bay Regional

Headquarters in Baidoa, could not stop praising the Ghanaian FPU Continent.

The journalists had been invited because Ghana is one of the five Police Contributing Countries (PCCs) to ATMIS operations.

The other four are Kenya, Nigeria, Sierra Leone and Uganda.

ATMIS is a multinational mission configured from the African Union Mission in Somalia in April 2022 to support the Federal Republic of Somalia to tackle terrorism in its pursuit for durable peace, security and stability.

Defying odds

Colonel Maxamed said in spite of the contingent working in very difficult circumstances, they defied the odds to deliver as expected.

Speaking through an interpreter, he said, the Ghana FPU had made a major impact on Baidoa and had been collaborating with the local police to ensure security and peace in the area.

He described the police officers serving in the Ghana FPU as highly professional and committed.

"We are very happy with the work they are doing.

Escorting and patrolling to ensure the safety of people, giving other support.

I am not exaggerating because you are journalists, what I am saying is the truth.

We are very satisfied with their work." Colonel Maxamed said.

The Baidoa Central Police Station Commander, Lieutenant Colonel Muktar Ahmes Ibrahim, said in terms of the issue relating to the security situation within the region, the Ghana Police FPU had executed their duty to the expectation of all.

He commended the contingent and extended deep gratitude to the personnel serving in the Ghana FPU for their invaluable contribution to the support of ATMIS and working closely with the local police force to ensure peace and stability in Somalia.

Specialised unit

The Contingent Commander- Eric Anmortey Van-Kofi, briefing journalists said ATMIS had three components comprising the Military Police, Civilian and Police component.

The police component has a FPU which has armed personnel and the unarmed personnel who are the individual police officers.

While the military operated in the peripheral region, the police were based in the interior.

He explained that the Formed Police Unit was a specialised, cohesive armed mobile police unit that provided security support to United Nations’ operations by ensuring the safety and security of the UN's personnel and assets.

Additionally, he said it contributed to the protection of civilians and supported police operations that required response to threats to the public order in a very robust manner.

The Ghana FPU continent, he said, had medical personnel, a team in charge of platoons, operations, logistics, administration and workshop for repair of operational vehicles, carpentry, masonry and other jobs.