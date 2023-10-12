Solemn Mass at Theresa Kufuor’s one-week observance

Chris Nunoo Oct - 12 - 2023 , 05:59

A solemn Mass was held yesterday morning to mark the one-week of the passing of Theresa Aba Kufuor, a former First Lady.

Theresa Kufuor died on October 1, 2023 at the of age 87.

The ceremony, which was held at the Peduase residence of former President John Agyekum Kufuor, was attended by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and his wife, Rebecca Akufo-Addo, Vice-President Mahamudu Bawumia and his wife, Samira Bawumia, the Chief of Staff, Akosua Frema Osei Opare, and a former Speaker of Parliament, Prof. Mike Oquaye.

Other dignitaries included the Eastern Regional Minister, Seth Acheampong, the founder of the Progressive Peoples Party (PPP), Dr Papa Kwesi Nduom, and a former Minister of Trade and Industry, Alan Kyerematen.

Mourners

Also among the sizeable number of mourners, who came from all over the country, were family members of the late Mrs Kufuor and her husband, former President Kufuor, other ministers of state, stalwarts of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) and activists, the clergy, and traditional rulers.

From right to left: Akosua Frema Osei Opare, Chief of Staff; Prof. Mike Oquaye, former Speaker of Parliament; Samira Bawumia, wife of the Vice-President; Vice-President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia; President Akufo-Addo, Rebecca Akufo-Addo, First Lady, at the ceremony at Peduase

Members of the media were also present in their numbers while the security also left nothing to chance, with the police mounting barricades and consciously directing vehicles to ensure the free movement of vehicles.

The evergreen Winneba Youth Choir were also present and dished out some choral music to sooth the pain of mourners.

Homily

In a homily, the Bishop of the Koforidua Catholic Diocese, Most Rev. Joseph Afrifa Agyekum, said as had been written in the Bible, there was time for everything and the once strong Mama Theresa was no more.

He recalled how priests visited her often to give her communion and expressed satisfaction that just before she died, she took the sacrament.

“Her work is done and she will be delivered onto eternity.

Many who have known her attest to the fact that she was a mother,” Bishop Agyekum added.

Paa Kwesi Nduom (right), former flag bearer of the Progressive People Party, at the one-week celebration of the late former First Lady, Theresa Kufuor

As a First Lady, Bishop Agyekum said, Theresa Aba Kufuor kept a low profile in the political space but was active in social and humanitarian service.

He said as a dedicated Christian and a committed Catholic, she was an active member of the Marian choir of the Christ the King Catholic Church at Cantonment

Bishop Agyekum described her as a very humble personality who, even as First Lady, was active at choir practice.

The Catholic bishop said even though it was a sad moment, the lord knew what he did and, therefore, urged all to be strong in faith.

Tradition, burial

Per Akan custom and tradition, after the Mass, the family continued the one week observance to continue to receive sympathisers.

Meanwhile, the burial and final funeral rites of the late Mrs Kufuor have been scheduled to start from November 16 to 19.

Per the details, as released by the family, the final funeral rites will begin with a burial service at the forecourt of the State House on November 16, 2023.

The body will then be conveyed to Kumasi for the final funeral rites and burial on November 18, with thanksgiving service to be held on November 19, 2023.

Final funeral rites will be held on the same day after the burial.

In a related development, President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has said a state funeral will be held for the late former First Lady.

Informing the family of the late Mrs Kufuor about the decision, the President said the late former First Lady deserved to be given all the respect of the state.

The family had gone to the Jubilee House to formally inform the President about the passing of Mrs Kufuor, which happened on October 1, as well as inform him about the date for the funeral rites.