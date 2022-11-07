Shoprite screens customers to mark breast cancer awareness month

Retail outlet, Shoprite Ghana, has provided free breast screening for its customers as part of activities to mark this year’s breast cancer awareness month.
The screening, which took place in all the Shoprite branches in Accra, Kumasi and Takoradi, was done in collaboration with ‘Run For A Cure’, a nonprofit organisation championing the eradication of breast cancer in Africa.
About 500 customers of the retail giant participated in the exercise.
The Human Resource Manager of Shoprite, Bridgetta Dzimah, told the Daily Graphic in an interview that the screening was provided throughout the month of October.
Donation
She said Shoprite would also make a cash donation to ‘Run For A Cure’ to support victims of breast cancer to help save their lives.
“We usually do it for staff each year, but this year, we decided to include our customers to express our care for them and also assure them of our dedication to their well-being,” he said.
She said the enthusiasm of customers to participate in the exercise was a good signal to replicate it next year.
“We want our customers to know that we appreciate their loyalty and we want to assure them that in giving back to them, this is just the beginning,” Mrs Dzimah said.
She said there was also a health walk organised by the two entities to further create awareness of the disease.
Early detection
The Business Development Manager of ‘Run For A Cure’, Rose Ohuegbe, told the Daily Graphic in an interview that it was important for people to get screened periodically because late detection of breast cancer makes treatment difficult.
She said it was, therefore, important to have as many screenings as possible, periodically, to help people to know their status.
“Every woman must know her breasts and understand that it is a disease and not witchcraft. So they should seek medical help if they begin to see changes in their breasts and not resort to churches and herbalists,” she said.
Observed each year in the month of October, Breast Cancer Awareness is an annual campaign to increase awareness of the disease. The goal is to get as many people as possible involved in raising awareness and funds to help support life-saving research and life-changing support.
Pink has been the colour of the Susan G. Komen for the Cure Foundation since its start. In 1990, the first breast cancer survivor programme was launched at the Susan G. Komen Race for a Cure in Washington D.C.
Later that year, pink buttons were made by the survivor programme to help promote awareness.