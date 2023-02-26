See the missing Lt. Col Peter Amoah of Ghana Armed Forces

Graphic.com.gh Feb - 26 - 2023 , 12:13

Lt Col Peter Amoah of the Directorate of Army Peace Keeping Operations of the Ghana Armed Forces (GAF) is missing.

Lt Col Amoah was last seen on Thursday February 23, 2023 at about 3:30 pm in the general area of Burma Camp.



The Ghana Armed Forces has therefore sent out an alert to the public about the missing of Lt Col Peter Amoah.



He is a resident of New Labadi Villas block E room E2.



He is about 1.8 meters tall with brown eyes and dark in complexion.

According to the GAF, he was last seen wearing a white T-Shirt with red inscription, blue jeans shorts and black slippers with white stripe.



In a press statement issued on Saturday, February 25, 2023 by the Director General of Public Relations, Brig Gen E. Aggrey-Quashie, the GAF said “Anyone with information on his whereabouts should kindly contact the nearest Police Station or Military Police Station or call any of the following numbers:



• Commanding Officer of Ghana Military Police – 0244561521

• Duty Officer of Ghana Military Police – 0593844420

Thank you for your co-operation.”