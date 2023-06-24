Royal TV CEO named Most Promising Entrepreneur of the Year

GraphicOnline Jun - 24 - 2023 , 07:55

In a dazzling ceremony held at the Labadi Beach Hotel, Dr. Amankwaa Agyeman, the esteemed Chief Executive Officer of Royal Image Broadcasting Ltd, was crowned the Most Promising Entrepreneur of the Year.

The event, organized by the Entrepreneurs Foundation of Ghana, celebrated the remarkable achievements of entrepreneurs and corporate executives, aiming to foster a conducive environment for entrepreneurship and uplift the nation's economy.

Dr. Amankwaa Agyeman's accolade was attributed to his unwavering dedication and outstanding accomplishments in establishing and nurturing a distinguished media brand within the industry. Royal Image Broadcasting Ltd has revolutionized the television landscape, offering robust, cutting-edge, and reliable content that meets international standards.

The media mogul expressed his overwhelming gratitude after receiving the prestigious honour. Dr. Amankwaa Agyeman acknowledged the significant milestone as a testament to Royal TV's decade-long journey and its hard-earned reputation. In a heartfelt statement to the media, he attributed the success to the relentless efforts and commitment of the entire Royal Image Broadcasting Limited team.

"I want to first of all thank the entire Royal Image Broadcasting Limited team for always working hard and responding to duties. Indeed, this is a great achievement and has come to empower me to work even harder," Dr. Amankwaa Agyeman stated.

Born in Nsuta, located in the Asante Region, the 38-year-old entrepreneur embarked on his television production venture with a mere 30 Ghana Cedis, which he utilized to purchase a microphone. His educational journey has been equally impressive, with ongoing studies in a Bachelor of Arts program in Sociology at the renowned Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology. Furthermore, Dr. Amankwaa Agyeman pursued Education at Ghana Baptist University College, the Institute of Business Management and Journalism (IBMJ), and the esteemed London School of Journalism in the United Kingdom.

One of his notable contributions to the media industry is the Ask Media Training Institute, which has injected over 3,500 media professionals nationwide. This esteemed initiative has empowered independent journalists, content creators, DJs, radio and TV hosts, video editors, and videographers, among others, with the necessary skills and expertise to thrive in their respective fields.

Dr. Amankwaa Agyeman's recognition as the Most Promising Entrepreneur of the Year serves as a reminder of the transformative impact that visionary leaders can make in the media landscape.

His relentless pursuit of excellence, coupled with his commitment to innovation and leadership, has solidified his reputation as an icon in the Ghanaian media industry.