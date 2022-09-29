Resource Intermediaries Ghana marks 11th anniversary

A Ghanaian human resource management company, Resource Intermediaries Ghana Limited (RIL-GH), has presented GH₵5,000 to the St Elizabeth’s Home, formerly known as Lighthouse Christian Children’s Home, as part of activities to mark its 11th anniversary.
The management and staff of the company visited the orphanage last Friday to make the donation as part of giving back to the society.
Anniversary
RIL-GH launched its 11th anniversary dubbed, “Celebrating Excellent HR Services: Outsourcing, Recruitment & Training” in Accra last Wednesday.
The Head of Business Operations, Dorcas Mangesi, led the team to successfully present the cheque to the management of the orphanage home.
She said the donation formed part of the anniversary celebration since that was their way of giving back to the society.
The Resident Manager of the orphanage home, Gloria Kwarteng, expressed her gratitude to the RIL-GH team for lighting up the lives of the orphans. She appealed to parents to take care of their children and also provide them with their basic needs.
“Children need so much love, care and attention therefore the absence of it makes them feel left out”, she said .
She cleared the air about people's assumptions that they were okay just by looking at the infrastructure, so they weren’t even considered.
”People assume we do not lack anything and have everything at our disposal but that isn’t the case. If we’re to start listing the number of things we need, I do not think we will finish”.
The CEO of RIL-GH, Emmanuel Boateng, extended his gratitude to God for a successful journey and experience from the inception of the company till date.
The Board Chairman, Dr Dwomoa Adu, thanked the board of directors for their enormous support to the company and wished them well in their endeavours.
“Let me say that it has not been an easy journey but with God on our side, we’ve been able to get this far.
“We are here celebrating 11 years of success which means a lot to us. Not forgetting my team who have always been available and served diligently to the great cause of Resource Intermediaries Ghana Limited, I say thank you”.
Since its inception, Resource Intermediaries Ghana Limited has been a human resource organisation focusing on HR outsourcing, recruitment, training and development. "People management is at the heart of what we do, so easing business burdens is why we do it," their brand promise states.