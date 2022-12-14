Rebecca Adda-Dontoh: UN Secretary-General appoints Ghanaian as Resident Coordinator in Malawi

United Nations Secretary-General, Antonio Guterres appointed Rebecca Adda-Dontoh as the United Nations Resident Coordinator in Malawi, with the host Government’s approval. She took up her post on December 10, 2022.
Ms. Rebecca Adda-Dontoh is a peacebuilding and development practitioner with over 30 years of service in national public service, non-governmental organizations and the United Nations, focusing on fragile, transitional and humanitarian contexts in Ghana, The Philippines, Nigeria, Malawi, The Gambia, and Bangladesh.
Prior to her appointment as United Nations Resident Coordinator, Ms. Rebecca Adda-Dontoh served for the past 10 years as a Senior Peace and Development Advisor to UN Country Teams in Bangladesh, The Gambia and Malawi.
Before that, she was the Deputy Director at the Centre for National Culture in Ghana, the Conflict Prevention Programme Manager for Nonviolent Peaceforce in Mindanao, The Philippines; and the Peace Advisor for the German Association for Development Cooperation (AGEH) in Plateau State, Nigeria. Ms. Adda-Dontoh founded and led Mothers for Active Non-Violence, a women’s peace and development non-governmental organization. She also worked as a consultant with the UN Development Programme and the Ministry of Interior in Ghana.
Ms. Adda-Dontoh holds a Master of Arts degree in Public Relations and Public Communications from the University of Westminster, and a Diploma in Journalism and Public Relations from the Ghana Institute of Journalism.
She has a son and daughter.