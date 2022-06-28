Priest, herbalist arrested over murder at Kpetoe

The police have arrested a traditional priest and a herbalist in connection with the discovery of the headless body of a man in a bush on the outskirts of Kpetoe in the Agotime-Ziope District in the Volta Region.
The body of Afetor Yesu was discovered on June 15, 2022.
The suspects are John Adonu, aka J.J, 23; the traditional priest, and Dornyo Bobo Agbemawli, 33, the herbalist.
The Kpetoe District Police Commander, Superintendent Benedicta Ansah, told the Daily Graphic yesterday[June 27, 2022] that the arrests followed intelligence that the two suspects were hosted by the prime suspect, Wisdom Wordutor, also a fetish priest in Kpetoe, prior to the disappearance of Yesu.
The body has since been released to the family for burial after autopsy at the Police Hospital in Accra.
Supt Ansah said the traditional priest and the herbalist were in police custody, while a search had been mounted for Wordutor.
The Chief Executive of the Agotime-Ziope District Assembly, Emilia Emefa Adzimah, told the paper in a separate interview that on Monday, June 13, 2022, a stranger turned up in the house of Yesu on a motorbike, requesting a room to rent.
Yesu was said to have told the stranger that there was no room for rent in the house, but assured the stranger that he could help him to find a room to rent in the town.
Subsequently, the two left Yesu’s house on the stranger’s motorbike, returned to the house and left again, but Yesu did not return home.
Fears confirmed
Ms Adzimah, who is also the Chairperson of the District Security Council, said Yesu’s absence prompted fears among family and community members.
“Those fears were confirmed when the beheaded body of Yesu was found in the bush on the third day,” she said.
She said investigations had commenced into the case and appealed to the public to assist the police with information.
The incident at Kpetoe is the second homicide case in the area within a year.
In June last year, a teenager, Cornelius Eboe Negble, was said to have been lured by about four men from a funeral at his hometown, Nornyikpo, near Kpetoe, to a forest where his throat was slit before his body parts were removed at a shrine.
Four people have been arrested in connection with that case.