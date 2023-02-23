Pray for peace in Bawku, Ukraine — Catholic Bishops

Albert K. Salia Feb - 23 - 2023 , 07:23

The Catholic Bishops’ Conference has appealed to both Christians and Muslims to pray for a peaceful resolution to the Bawku conflict and the raging Russia-Ukraine war.

“We must intensify our prayers for an end to these conflict and war situations in the hope that with God all things are possible.

“Prayer is our greatest weapon; for what is impossible, prayer makes possible,” it said.

The bishops also called for prayers for all victims in the Turkey-Syria disaster and for God’s repose for those who had lost their lives, especially Christian Atsu.

Lenten letter

This was contained in a Lenten pastoral letter signed by its President, Most Rev. Matthew Kwasi Gyamfi, and issued in Accra.

The Season of Lent, a 40-day pilgrimage of faith, began yesterday (Ash Wednesday), with corporate acts of penance and reconciliation, beseeching God through prayers, fasting and good works.

This year’s lenten season is on the theme: “Lent: A grace-filled time to seek peace and reconciliation with God and neighbour.”

It also urged Christians of good will to work towards peace and reconciliation with God and neighbours.

Combat evil

The bishops further exhorted citizens to use Lent to combat evil and sinful inclinations such as bribery, corruption, greed, armed robbery, destruction of the environment, murders, violence and intimidation.

“Using the weapons of prayer, fasting and almsgiving, we must face the struggle to overcome these evil and sinful inclinations in our lives each day, particularly, in this holy season so as to dwell in the mercy of God,” it added.

According to the conference, the nation needed her sons and daughters to live in peace and harmony in their families, marriages, homes, localities, places of work, in their clans and ethnic groups, with members of different political parties and the nation as a whole.

“We believe that it is time to change our hearts and seek peace and reconciliation with God, neighbours and the world around us.

“Our prayer is that we will all endeavour to use this year’s season of Lent to seek peace and reconciliation with God and our neighbours,” it added.