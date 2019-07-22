Police procures 21 horses for Mounted Squadron Unit

The Ghana Police Service (GPS) has procured 21 horses for the Mounted Squadron Unit (MSU) to be used during ceremonial programmes and for crowd control.
Before the arrival of the horses, the police occasionally hired horses for ceremonial functions.
The Inspector General of Police (IGP), Mr David Asante- Appeatu, has since visited the Mounted Squadron Unit at Osu to inspect the new horses.
Transformation agenda
The IGP said the procurement of the horses formed part of the transformation agenda embarked upon by the GPS which was being supported by the government to revamp the MSU to perform its role during ceremonial programmes and in crowd control.
Even though the MSU is one of the important units in the GPS, it had been neglected over the years.
Until recently, the unit had only four horses and therefore, had to rely on hired horses for its duties.
Mr Asante-Appeatu urged the staff at the unit to work diligently to uplift the image of the service.
He said with the arrival of the horses, the unit would no longer have to rely on hired horses to perform its functions.
Commendation
The Commanding Officer of the MSU, DSP Daniel Carlos Atongnab, commended the Police Service and the government for purchasing the horses.
He said it would go a long way to help personnel perform their duties well.
DSP Atongnab, however, appealed to the GPS to stop the encroachment on MSU’s lands that were being taken over by private developers.
For his part, the Public Affairs Director of the Ghana Police Service, ACP David Eklu,
urged the MSU to take good care of the horses