Police Inspector accused of killing girlfriend officially charged with murder

GraphicOnline May - 31 - 2023 , 13:33

The Asokore Mampong District Court in the Ashanti Region has, once again, decided to keep a police inspector in custody on charges of allegedly causing the death of his girlfriend, Victoria Dapaah.

Victoria Dapaah, also known as Maa Adwoa, a 26-year-old woman, was reportedly killed by her boyfriend, Inspector Ahmed Twumasi, on April 20, 2023, near her residence in Adum.

During the initial court appearance, the accused admitted to the act but maintained that he did not intend to harm his partner.

In the subsequent court hearing, the suspect has been officially charged with murder following the advice provided by the Office of the Attorney General.

ACP Kofi Blagodzi, the head of legal and prosecutions in the Ashanti Region, assured the deceased's family members present during the court proceedings today that the police administration is fully committed to ensuring justice is served. With the advice received from the Office of the Attorney General, the committal processes will begin in the next hearing.

After the court proceedings, ACP Kofi Blagodzi addressed the media, expressing the difficulty of the situation, emphasising the police's sincere interest in the case and their determination to deliver justice.

He added that the Inspector General of Police (IGP) was dedicated to resolving this matter, and the police force was equally committed. ACP Kofi assured everyone that the case will be pursued to its conclusion.