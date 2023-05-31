Women's club raises funds to support rural education

Diana Mensah May - 31 - 2023 , 12:08



The Ghana International Women’s Club is raising $80,000 to support rural education in Ghana.

The support will be channeled into infrastructure and logistical materials to improve academic work in rural communities in the country.

The club said the effort was to afford the less privileged children in rural areas a fair opportunity to reach their potentials.

It has subsequently appealed to the public, both individuals and organisations, to help in any form to achieve the objective of bridging the rural-urban education quality gap.

The appeal was made at a 10-kilometre charity walk organised by the club in Accra to raise funds for the rural education project.

Objective

The Ghana International Women’s Club is a non-governmental organisation existing over the past four decades.

It has a number of charity projects in its name, helping out the needy, and empowering women, children, the aged and underprivileged.

The club said its objective is to help to eliminate poverty and put smiles on the faces of the vulnerable and less privileged in society.

The 2023 GIWC charity walk was in aid of educatiob of rural children.

The PRO of the club, Jennifer Cofie Edu, said the club's objective for the current year was to support rural education, insisting that most of the kids in rural communities had the academic potential but lacked the financial and logistical support to match their urban counterparts.

She said the club decided to raise funds to help to change the circumstances of the rural child by providing infrastructure and learning materials to them.

Support

The Treasurer of the club, Mrs Sonal Ganatra, later indicated that the group had achieve a lot and continued to support the less privileged in the country.

She urged more women to come on board to support the cause of the club, saying "government alone cannot do everything for the people".

The President of the club, Nêrmíñê Kattah, said the plan for this year was to expand the club's existing projects and to renovate infrastructure across the country that are in bad shape.

She said quarterly, the group raised funds to support its projects.

An 85-year-old woman and a member of the foundation of the club, Fifi Adomako, expressed delight to have taken part in the walk.

She said if she looked good and healthy, it was because of physical exercising.

She, therefore, advised older citizens to take physical exercise seriously to maintain healthy lives.