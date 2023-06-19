Philanthropist constructs police post for Odomase-Kwatire highway

Biiya Mukusah Ali Jun - 19 - 2023 , 08:06

A philanthropist, Kofi Vinyo, has cut the sod for the construction of a Police Post at Odomase-Kwatire Highway at Odomase in the Sunyani West Municipality in the Bono Region, to improve security on the stretch.

The facility, which is estimated at the cost of GH¢60,000 is expected to be completed in two-months and will include other facilities such as office and washrooms.

Additionally, Mr Vinyo, who is the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Kofi Vinyo and Companies, dealers in agro processing items, pledged to stock the security post with logistics such as computers, furniture, an airconditioner and refrigerator when completed, to facilitate their operations.

No police post

After the sod-cutting last Monday, Mr Vinyo said he took the charity initiative because there were no police posts to serve officers on duty.

He said he had observed with regret that police personnel who were deployed to protect lives and properties on the stretch sat under palm nut trees, which exposed them to the vagaries of the sun and were sometimes beaten by rain.

Mr Vinyo, who is a physically challenged man and the 2016 National Best Maize Farmer, said he had his businesses, including farms, on the stretch and was aware of the frustrations the police officers went through on a daily basis to provide security.

He expressed the hope that the provision of the facility would help improve the work of the police in the area, explaining that the police were stationed on the stretch to protect lives and property and should be supported to enhance their services.

He said he was investing in the facility to make the personnel at the post feel comfortable to conduct their mandatory responsibilities.

The Odomase District Police Commander, Superintendent Enoch Anaba, thanked Mr Vinyo for recognising the plight of police officers stationed on the stretch and providing them with a befitting security post.

He said the existence of a security post on the stretch would enhance security, since the area was a new site and required maximum security.

Supt Anaba explained that the completion of the security post would also help deter criminals from committing crimes in the area and appealed to the contractor to speed up work.

He said police in the region had intensified their patrol and activities to combat all forms of crimes, in order to make the region safe for residents and investors.

Supt Anaba explained that police visibility in the area had reduced crime rate drastically and pledged the commitment of the police to sustain the crime fight in the area and in the region as a whole.

The Director of Agyemang Construction Limited, Kwasi Agyemang, promised to complete the project within the scheduled 60-days.

He, however, appealed to the residents, particularly those living around the project area, to help protect building materials and equipment from thieves, make peace with the workers to produce quality work and meet the deadline.