Pastor who prophesied Shatta Wale’s shooting granted bail

The Pastor, Stephen Kwesi Appiah aka Jesus Ahuofe of the New Life Kingdom Chapel, who prophesied Shatta Wale’s shooting incident has been granted bail.
He has been charged for causing fear and panic with his prediction of a shooting incident involving dancehall artiste, Shatta Wale on October 18, 2021.
An Accra Circuit Court on Monday morning granted him bail in the sum of GH¢100,000.
Graphic Online;s Justice Agbenorsi who was in the courtroom reports that the pastor is also to provide three sureties as part of the bail conditions.
As part of the bail conditions, the sureties must be gainfully employed.
He is to report to police every Monday and Thursday.
The presiding judge, Ms Ellen Offei Ayeh adjourned the case to October 29, 2021.
Not guilty
Jesus Ahuofe of the New Life Kingdom Chapel, has been charged with causing fear and panic.
He has pleaded not guilty.
He first appeared before the Circuit Court on Thursday, October 21, 2021 and was remanded to re-appear on Monday, October 25.
Meanwhile, Shatta Wale, also known as Charles Nii Armah Mensah and three other accomplices, who were also remanded into police custody last week are expected to re-appear at the Accra Circuit Court Tuesday, October 26.
Shatta Wale has pleaded not guilty to the charge of publication of false news while Kojo Owusu Koranteng, Idris Yusif, and Eric Venator who have been charged with abetment in the publication of false news have also pleaded not guilty.