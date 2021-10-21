Court remands Shatta Wale and accomplices

Dancehall artiste Charles Nii Armah Mensah, popularly known as Shatta Wale has been remanded by an Accra Circuit Court.
The artiste who appeared before the court, presided over by Mr Emmanuel Essandoh, was slapped with one count of publication of false news while his three other accomplices, were charged with abetment to publication of false news.
They have pleaded not guilty to the charges.
The artiste, together with, Kojo Owusu Koranteng, also known as Nana Dope, Eric Venator, aka Gangee and Iddriss Yussif, were remanded to re-appear on October 26, 2021.
Counsel for accused persons, Mr Jerry Avenorgbo had prayed the court to grant his clients bail as they were not a flight risk and had a fixed place of abode.
However, the prosecution, led by Chief Inspector Dennis Tekpetey opposed the bail application urging the court to remand the accused persons for further investigations.
He argued that another aspect of the case was still under investigation and hence granting bail to the accused persons will interfere with the investigation.
The court, upheld prosecution’s argument and remanded the accused persons.
The judge, in remanding the accused persons said, “As much as the liberty of an accused person is paramount, the safety of society must be considered”.