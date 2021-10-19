Pastor arrested over shatta wale shooting prophecy

The Pastor, said to have prophesied about the shooting and death of dancehall artiste, Charles Nii Armah Mensah popularly known as Shatta Wale has been arrested by the police.
Policemen from the Accra Regional Command arrested Stephen Akwasi, the founder and leader of New Life Kingdom Chapel International, at the premises of Accra FM on Tuesday morning [October 19, 2021].
The preacher, popularly known as Jesus ‘Ahuofe’, was at Accra FM for a radio interview.
Funny Face
In another development the Police have also arrested Benson Nana Yaw Oduro Boateng, popularly known as Funny Face for allegedly threatening certain individuals via social media platforms.
The Director of the Police Public Affairs Directorate, Superintendent of Police, Mr Alexander Kwaku Obeng said Funny Face was in police custody while preparation was underway to secure a court order to subject him to psychiatric examination.
Prophecy
The arrest of Pastor Stephen Akwasi was confirmed by police sources at the national headquarters of the Ghana Police Service and the Accra Regional Police Command.
The sources indicated that the arrest was linked to the prophecy that Shatta Wale, was to be shot dead on October 18, 2021.
Jesus Ahuofe was seen in a video claiming the dancehall musician Shatta Wale would be shot.
On Monday, October 18, 2021 there were reports that Shatta Wale had been shot by some unknown gunmen.
A publicist of Shatta Wale, Nana Dope, was reported to have claimed the musician was ambushed by some unknown gunmen at East Legon but the artiste managed to escape amidst gunshot wounds.
Police statement
Later, the police service issued a statement indicating that they were investigating claims of Shatta Wale being shot by unknown gun men.
Shatta Wale in a Facebook post on Tuesday explained that the shooting incident was a prank.
Making reference to the prophecy by Jesus Ahuofe that he would be shot dead on October 18, 2021 he said he expected the security services to give him protection following the prophecy.
He said he deliberately took the phones of his team members to publish the fake news about the shooting.
He went ahead to apologised.
Superintendent Obeng, said the police had ruled out any attack on the musician even though they were yet to find the whereabouts of Shatta Wale.