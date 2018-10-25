NSS releases PIN codes for trained teachers

The National Service Scheme (NSS) has released personal identification number (PIN) codes for the enrolment of newly trained teachers to begin their national service for 2018/2019 service year.
A statement signed by the Executive Director of the NSS, Mustapha Ussif, said the engagement of trained teachers on the scheme is in line with section 7 of the NSS Act 426 (1980).
According to the statement, a total of 14,956 PIN codes have been released.
All newly trained teacher are therefore, requested to visit the scheme’s website www.nss.gov.gh to access their PIN Codes with their respective index numbers, and to proceed to any branch of Agricultural Development Bank Ltd (ADB) throughout the country to pay GH₵40.00, the statement said.
Alternatively, trained teachers can also pay GH₵ 41.00 using MTN Mobile Money to activate the enrolment process.
“Management urges all prospective National Service Personnel to complete their enrolment process on or before Thursday, 16th November, 2018,” the statement added.