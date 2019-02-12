Nigerians attack Ghana Immigration officers in Kasoa

A video circulating on social media shows some Nigerian nationals believed to be residing in Kasoa in the Central Region, attacking some Ghana Immigration (GI) officers in their vehicle.
The immigration officers were in a pick-up vehicle with registration number GI 220.
The attackers are heard shouting “wetin, nobody dey move. Here na border.”
Some of the attackers are seen putting pieces of blocks and wooden objects to block the Immigration vehicle from leaving the scene.
The Immigration officers are said to have gone to check on the residence permit of the Nigerians.
The Immigration officers looked on helplessly in the video as they struggled to move their vehicle impeded by several objects placed in front of them by the Nigerian nationals.
The Spokesperson of the Ghana Immigration Service, Superintendent Michael Amoako-Atta who confirmed the incident to Graphic Online said "they (the officers) were going on normal operation to check on foreign nationals who don't have legal stay and they met these Nigerians who were trying to resist."
