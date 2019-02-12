Learn more about African-American history - US Ambassador

The United States (US) Ambassador to Ghana, Mrs Stephanie S. Sullivan has said that she was of the hoped that the public would have a renewed spirit to learn more about African-American history and its immense contributions in shaping not only the US but Ghana and beyond.
Speaking at the launch of this year’s Black History Month Mrs Sullivan, who launched the program said, she was proud to join the Government of Ghana and other officials to celebrate the event as it signified the bond between the two countries.
The event which was organised by the African American Association of Ghana (AAAG) under the theme 'Black Migration: Exploring Our Roots and Beyond’ forms part of the commemoration and celebration of the global African resilience in the African Diaspora.
It also focuses on the 400 years anniversary of the arrival of the first enslaved Africans in the United States in 1619 and the next wave of returnees to their homelands.
Mrs Sullivan indicated that for nearly 30 years, the US Embassy and the AAAG has had close relationship which was strengthened through programs like celebrating the indispensable contributions of African Americans to US history, culture and society.
She said the theme for the event placed an emphasis on President Akufo-Addo's launch of 2019 as the 'Year of Return' adding that there were profound historic ties that joined both the United States and Ghana which went beyond matters of policy.
She commended the AAAG for their initiative saying; we have a shared heritage that goes back hundreds of years, before the birth of the US and the independence of modern Ghana.
On her part, President of AAAG Mrs Gail Nikoi said the AAAG seeks to facilitate the social, cultural, educational and economic integration of African Americans and other African descendants returning from the diaspora into Ghanaian society.
She said the month long celebration would focus on topics that include the historical context of diaspora migration in Ghana, the experiences of the organization founding members moving into the country some fifty odd years ago, and finally the new wave recent returnees.
She also added that with help from the US Embassy, the AAAG will host the first African-American woman to earn a PhD in astrophysics from University of California to talk to some 300 students in Ghana on Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts and Mathematics.
In a short remark, Chief Executive Officer of Ghana Tourism Authority, Mr Akwasi Agyeman said the celebration signifies a rich history as Ghana marked the 'Year of Return' and a reflection on the connection and partnerships between Dr Nkrumah, William Edward B. Du Bois, George Padmore and other many others.