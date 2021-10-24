NIA temporarily suspends services at 34 registration centres

The National Identification Authority (NIA) has announced the temporary suspension of services at all 34 registration centres located at the Ghana Revenue Authority, the Registrar General's Department, and the NIA head office from Monday, October 25 to Tuesday, November 2, 2021.
A statement issued by the Authority said the suspension of services at the affected centres has become necessary as it prepares to deploy staff to its permanent offices nationwide.
According to the Authority, in all, 16 regional offices, 275 NIA operational district offices and the premium registration centre at the NIA head office will be open across the country, effective Wednesday, November 3, 2021.
“This arrangement is designed to enable NIA bring its various services, including new registrations, card collection or issuance, card replacement and update of personal records, to the doorstep of the populace’, the statement added.