Video: Driver arrested for reckless stunt at Airport traffic intersection

The Airport District Police Command has arrested a driver, Kofi Buckman, who was captured in a video footage engaged in a reckless stunt and endangering the lives of other road users at the Airport traffic intersection on Sunday morning, October 24.
The suspect is in police custody while, his vehicle, a Mercedes Benz with registration number C 16 – 18 has also been impounded at the Airport Police Station.
Briefing Graphic Online, the Director General of the Public Affairs Directorate of the Ghana Police Service, Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Kwesi Ofori said the actions of Buckman was captured by other road users who reported the incident to the Airport Police.
He said the police after receiving the complaints immediately mounted a search for the suspect leading to his swift arrest.
ACP Kwesi Ofori thanked the public for promptly capturing the incident and reporting to the police for a swift response, leading to the arrest of the driver.
“We continue to encourage more police-public partnerships in crime-fighting to make our society safe and peaceful”, he said.