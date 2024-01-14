Mumuni Fuseini who died in Samira's convoy accident was a hardworking member of Closed Protection Unit - Bawumia

Mumuni Fuseini, a member of the Closed Protection Unit in the Office of Vice President, who died in a road crash on Saturday has since been buried in line with Islamic traditions.

In a tweet, Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia wrote: "Inna Lillahi Wa Inna Ilayhi Rajioon. It is with deep sorrow that I announce the death of Mumuni Fuseini, a staff in my office."

"He died yesterday from an accident involving a vehicle in the Convoy of the Second Lady, Hajia Samira.

"Fuseini was a hardworking member of the Closed Protection Unit.

"He has since been buried according to Islamic traditions. My condolences to his family and friends. May Allah forgive Fuseini’s shortcomings and grant him Jannah," the Vice President wrote.

The Saturday afternoon accident on the Accra-Kumasi N6 highway occured at Ohene Nkwanta near Nobewam.

The wife of the Vice President, Samira Bawumia was one of the accident victims.

She is doing well.

A burial service was performed for Mumuni Fuseini on Sunday at Madina in Accra in line with Islamic traditions.

For close to eight years, Fuseini was Samira Bawumia's bodyguard.

The Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS) responded to the accident distress call around 1pm on Saturday.

The GNFS in a statement confirming the accident mentioned eight injured victims.

The accident happened at Ohene-Nkwanta near Nobewam in the Ashanti Region.

The GNFS said investigation is underway to determine the cause of the crash and added that the eight victims suffered varying degrees of injuries.

It said the rescue team from Konongo Odumasi arrived at the crash scene at 1:12pm.

The collision involved a Toyota Land Cruiser with registration number GC-9094-21, Toyota Land Cruiser with registration number VR-2105-15, a Mercedes Benz C180 with registration number NR-1977-18, and a Benz Sprinter bus with registration number GE-7256-14.

It said out of the eight victims, four had already been rescued by the public and had been taken to the hospital when the GNFS team arrived.

The Mercedes Sprinter bus and Benz C180 suffered significant damage to their engine compartments and windshields, while the rear of the Toyota Land Cruiser (GC-9094-21) was partially damaged, along with the Toyota Land Cruiser (VR- 2105-15).

