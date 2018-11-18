Move to new market or face prosecution - MCE to traders on Madina pavements

BY: Juliet Akyaa Safo
Mrs Jennifer Dede Adjabeng, Municipal Chief Executive of La Nkwantanang-Madina Municipal Assembly speaking at the ceremony

Recalcitrant traders who have constantly disobeyed directives, to desist from selling on pavements at Madina have been asked to move to the new Madina Market allocated for them or face prosecution.

The new market, located at the Redco Flat behind Oman FM has about 5000 temporally built-up wooden structures to accommodate all the traders selling on the street.

The Municipal Chief Executive of La Nkwantanang-Madina Municipal Assembly (LaNMMA), Mrs Jennifer Dede Adjabeng, who reiterated the above directive at a ceremony to officially open the new Madina market October 27, this year, said the assembly’s taskforce together with the police would not hesitate to arrest offenders when caught.

However, she said the government had plans to build an ultra-modern market to accommodate more traders at madina.
She said the move was to fulfill the President’s vision of making Accra the cleanest city in Africa.


Security

The Divisional Operational Officer for the Madina Police Division, Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Emelia Pomaah Kwakye Amoafo, in an interview after the event, said the move to clear the pavement off traders was crucial to protect their (traders) lives and properties.

She said the market would have a Police post and a Fire Service post to ensure the both the traders and their goods were protected.
She also gave some security tips asking the traders to always keep an eye on their goods while desisting from carelessly exposing their monies.

Some traders during the official opening of the news Market

Traditional leader present at the ceremony also urged the traders selling outside to obey the directives of the assembly so their lives and goods can be protected.

Demolition

The LaNMMA in May embarked on a demolition exercise under strict police protection to rid the Redco flat area of suspected criminals and develop it into a market.

The Redco flat area, according to report was said to have served as a hideout for suspected criminals and had been under police watch for some time.

About 5,000 people, including Ghanaians, Nigerians and Ivoirians, were affected by the exercise.