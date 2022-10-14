Modern Floors Ghana equips artisans with employable skills

Modern Floors Ghana, which specialises in vinyl (PVC) tiles (LVT), artificial carpet grass (Astroturf) and adhesives, has trained artisans with skills in vinyl (PVC) tiling to equip them for the job market.
The training was part of the company's efforts to give back to the society, an exercise popularly known as corporate social responsibility.
Trainees, both males and females, were drawn largely from the Greater Accra Region to participate in the skill acquisition.
Beneficiaries learned installation skills, management skills, customer relationship management, and financial abilities.
In a statement, the company said the three-day intensive training covered modern floors technology.
According to the company, majority of participants have since used their newly acquired abilities to start their own businesses.
Social commitment
The company also averred that more artisans would be trained as part of its increased social commitment to the nation.
“We'll provide them the chance to have their works recognised abroad. This is due to Modern Floors' authorised UK trademark and its recent approval by Amazon to sell its brand in seven European nations,” the statement said.
Modern Floors Ghana, mainly located in Spintex Road, East Legon, Weija, and Tema, offers a wide range of advantages, including improved anti-skid qualities, durability, water resistant, fire resistant, anti-bacterial capabilities, and much more.
“As a result, it is utilised in medical facilities, educational institutions, homes, and commercial buildings. As a result, we have been able to combine our manufacturing methods with client needs to work as a team to produce resilient flooring that is in demand and right on trend,” the statement added.